SRK and Gauri Khan's HEARTFELT dance to 'Main Yahaan Hoon' from Veer Zaara sparks social media a buzz

The pair was in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding events. Among his greatest hits, Veer Zaara was sung by Udit Narayan on Sunday when he took the stage. Gauri moved forward to join SRK in a dance. Videos of their heartfelt performance have been widely shared.
movie_image: 
SRK and Gauri Khan

MUMBAI: When Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan danced to Main Hoon Yahaan from Veer Zaara, it went viral on social media. The pair was in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding events. Among his greatest hits, Veer Zaara was sung by Udit Narayan on Sunday when he took the stage. Gauri moved forward to join SRK in a dance. Videos of their heartfelt performance have been widely shared.

(Also read: Gauri Khan's simple and family centric daily routine)

In the video, Gauri looked amazing in a blue outfit and Shah Rukh looked dapper as usual in an all-white ensemble. While Udit was performing on stage, they were spotted packing in some romance. Attendees at the location encouraged the pair. Since the videos were posted online, admirers have not stopped talking about them.

Lots of fans shared their thoughts about the performance on social media. A fan wrote, “Dancing together has been their love language since the starting!!” Another said, “Them dancing is my Roman empire!!” “This song that too with the OG udit ji singing and SRK waltzing to it Such a perfect finale to the festivities,” commented a third user. “This is just so adorable,” commented a fourth commenter. One comment read, "OMG my favorite song and my favorite couple."

Over the three days of celebrations, Shah Rukh made headlines several times. The actor appeared on RRR's Oscar-winning song, Naatu Naatu, alongside Salman and Aamir. They even altered their dances to include famous moves from their own songs. These consist of Masti Ki Pathshala from Rang De Basanti, the towel step from Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and the hook step from Chaiyya Chaiyya. Ram Charan joined them as well.

Additionally, he was spotted dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan, having fun with Diljit Dosanjh, and taking on the role of host.

(Also read: Madhoo Shah reveals why she rejected 'Baazigar' opposite Shah Rukh Khan)

Credit: News 18

Credit: News 18

Latest Videos
