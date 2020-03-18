SRK and Sanjay Mishra share a special bond, and this picture is proof of it!

MUMBAI: Sanjay Mishra is well known for films such as Golmaal, All the Best, and Kaamyaab. The actor has received a lot of love and appreciation for his work over the years. He is one of finest comedians in our industry and a brilliant actor.

His performances in Dhamaal, Phase Gaye Re Obama, and Golmaal defined him as an actor with perfect comedy timing. Moreover, he showed his intense side in films such as Masaan, Kadvi Hawa, and Ankhon Dekhi.

Sanjay started his movie career with the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan in Oh Darling Yeh Hai India.

Now, their fans on social media have shared an amazing collage of the two actors.

One of the pictures show them clicked during Sanjay's debut, and the other is a more recent one. Well, they sure give out friendship goals, and we want to see them together on the big screen again.

Sanjay's last appearance was in SRK’s movie Kaamyaab. Meanwhile, there are speculations that SRK may star in a Raj and DK movie or a Rajkumar Hirani one.