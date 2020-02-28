SRK attends event at Gauri Khan Designs

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan may be the ‘King of Bollywood’ but that doesn’t give him a pass to escape his duties as a husband, no matter how annoying or boring they might be! The king ultimately has no say above his queen. And this was recently proven yet again in a video that has been doing rounds on social media.

Bollywood celebrity pap on social media, the video is from the red carpet of the 25th anniversary celebrations of Maison&Objet at Gauri Khan Designs.

SRK and Gauri arrived in style for the occasion that celebrated the international authority for interior decor, architecture, and lifestyle.

Apart from the power couple, a lot of major names of the design industry as well as B-Town socialites and celebrities were in attendance.

But that’s not what we’re entirely focusing on! Shah Rukh, who is known for his unfathomable charm and polite behaviour, was seen socialising with the guests.

Having said that, Shah Rukh looked super bored, but we have to give it to him that despite the schedule of one of the biggest celebrities of Indian cinema, he still made time for his wife and his professional endeavours. Married in 1991, they’ve proven to be the most rock-solid couple of Bollywood.

They often accompany each other to various events. We wish to see more of this supportive side of the actor in the future too!