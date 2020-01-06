SRK to be the narrator for Kabir Khan’s web series, the Forgotten Army

MUMBAI: Kabir Khan recently unveiled the teaser of his upcoming web series The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye. The web show's name was linked to Shah Rukh Khan for a long time, and it looks like the superstar is indeed a part of The Forgotten Army.

Shah Rukh, however, will not be acting in The Forgotten Army. As per the sources, Shah Rukh Khan has turned a narrator for Kabir Khan's web show.

It is said that the show, which revolves around the unsung heroes who joined Subhas Chandra Bose's Indian National Army and fought for India's independence is inspired by the documentary that Kabir made in 1999.

In fact, the filmmaker had briefly mentioned revisiting this project to Shah Rukh when the actor made a cameo in his 2017 film, Tubelight. While developing the series, Kabir felt that the story warranted a sutradhaar (narrator) and believed that Shah Rukh was the right person for the job.

Soon, he approached the actor for the part and Shah Rukh instantly said yes. The Forgotten Army stars Sunny Kaushal in the lead role. For the uninitiated, Shah Rukh Khan has already famously given voiceovers to projects like Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Razia Sultan, and Shaurya.