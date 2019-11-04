News

SRK becomes first Bollywood celeb to feature on Burj Khalifa

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Nov 2019 01:31 PM

Dubai's iconic skyscraper Burj Khalifa lit up with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's name to mark his 54th birthday on Saturday.

world's tallest building illuminated with the message, "Happy birthday to the king of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan" and a spectacular fountain show with his song "Dhoom tana tana" from "Om Shanti Om" playing in the background.

SRK, who is the brand ambassador for Dubai Tourism, shared the video clip on Instagram

"To my brother, the awesomely cool Mr. Mohamed Alabbar and Burj Khalifa ...Emaar Dubai. Thanks for making me shine so bright. Your love and kindness is unsurpassable. Wow! This is really the tallest I have ever been. Love you Dubai. It's my birthday and I'm the guest," he captioned the video.

Dubai's tribute to SRK left fans, including actors Rishi Kapoor and Ranveer Singh inpressed.

Ranveer Singh wrote: ""Haaaaaaa. This is too cool, bhai."

Rishi Kapoor wished SRK and said he has made India proud. "For me this is so wonderful. Shah Rukh in his early years, started his career with me in "Deewaana". And now to see him at his pinnacle is so joyous and commendable. You make India proud, Shah Rukh (achcha hua na Gauri ooparwale ne tumhari naheen sunni lol) Belated birthday," Rishi tweeted.

IANS

Tags > Burj Khalifa, Shah Rukh Khan, Dhoom tana tana, Instagram, Rishi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
01 Nov 2019 09:10 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Beyhad deserved another season - Aishwarya Sakhuja
Beyhad deserved another season - Aishwarya Sakhuja | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
01 Nov 2019 09:03 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Telly Talkies and more with TellyChakkar
Telly Talkies and more with TellyChakkar | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Abhishek Malik
Abhishek Malik
Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Amit Tandon
Amit Tandon
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar

past seven days