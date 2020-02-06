News

SRK goes gaga over Shakira, his 'all time favourite'

By TellychakkarTeam
06 Feb 2020 04:21 PM

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all praises for 'Whenever' singer Shakira after her power-packed performance at the Super Bowl event.

SRK on Wednesday took to Twitter and heaped praises for the "Hips don't lie" fame artiste for her recent performance at the Super Bowl 2020 on Tuesday.

"So wonderful, so hard working so absolutely entertaining. My all-time favourite," Shah Rukh tweeted.

He also shared a picture in which Shakira is seen clad in a red dress, shaking a leg on the stage.

Shakira also admires SRK a lot. In the past, she had mentioned that she's a big fan of the King Khan.

"@iamsrk I've always been a huge fan... would love to do something together some day! Big kiss, Shak," she had tweeted.

