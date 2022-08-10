SRK praises Irfan Pathan's son as he dances to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has reacted to his "cutest fan," Irfan Pathan's son's dancing on his track 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' from his latest release 'Pathaan'.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/26/2023 - 12:15
movie_image: 
Irfan Pathan

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has reacted to his "cutest fan," Irfan Pathan's son's dancing on his track 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' from his latest release 'Pathaan'.

Cricketer Irfan Pathan took to Twitter, where he shared a video of his toddler son dancing on the song, picturised on Deepika Padukone and SRK. The video begins with the toddler listening to the track on a mobile phone and then dancing to it.

"Khansaab @iamsrk please add one more cutest fan in your list," the cricketer wrote as he posted the video.

SRK re-shared the clip and wrote: "Yeh tumse zyaada talented niklaa.chota Pathaan," he tweeted.

'Pathaan' is directed by Siddharth Anand. The fourth installment in the YRF Spy Universe, it stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana.

The film revolves around Pathaan, an exiled RAW agent, who works with ISI agent Rubina Mohsin to take down Jim, a former RAW agent planning to spread a deadly lab-generated virus across India.

SOURCE: IANS

SRK Irfan Pathan Jhoome Jo Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan Deepika Padukone John Abraham Dimple Kapadia Ashutosh Rana Rubina Mohsin Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/26/2023 - 12:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Actor Jatin Singh Jamwal Opens up About Playing 'Tarun's Character in 'Chashni ' Says , 'My friends and family members says , "We can't Belive Tu Itna Zyada Harami type Role Play Kar Skta hai ".
MUMBAI :Actor Jatin Singh Jamwal who has recently join the new show of star plus ' Chashni ' opens up about his...
Anupamaa: New twist! It’s going to be Anuj vs Anupama
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Must Watch! Angad pulls Sahiba close, Sahiba and Angad get closer
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Manveer takes away the jewellery from Sahiba with THIS fear
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
When Raj Babbar had a hard time picking dance steps for a 'Hum Paanch' sequence
MUMBAI: Veteran actor and politician Raj Babbar recalled working in the multi-starrer film 'Hum Paanch' in 1980 with...
Recent Stories
Showing lockdown-Partition similarities 'deeply personal
Anubhav Sinha: Showing lockdown-Partition similarities 'deeply personal'

Latest Video

Related Stories
Showing lockdown-Partition similarities 'deeply personal
Anubhav Sinha: Showing lockdown-Partition similarities 'deeply personal'
Rani
Rani's lament: She couldn't do face time with Sarkar from Golden Temple
Bomman, Belli
'The Elephant Whisperers' couple Bomman, Belli pose with Oscar Award
Siddharth Anand
Siddharth Anand shares his vision for Indian action entertainers
Ashutosh Rana
Ashutosh Rana on 'Bheed': It is about conflict between disaster and faith
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan reveals he does not shampoo his hair regularly!