SRK as Rambo, Akshay as Indiana Jones, Ajay as Maximus: AI reimagines B-Town stars

Top Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, among many others, have been reimagined as popular Hollywood characters by an artificial design programme.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/26/2023 - 15:45
movie_image: 
SRK as Rambo, Akshay as Indiana Jones, Ajay as Maximus: AI reimagines B-Town stars

MUMBAI:Top Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, among many others, have been reimagined as popular Hollywood characters by an artificial design programme.

The AI programme turned Shah Rukh into Sylvester Stallone's character Rambo, while Ajay Devgn became Maximus Decimus Meridius from 'Gladiator'. Their images too were shared on Twitter.

Indian design company Lazy Eight took help from the artificial design programme to transform Bollywood stars into Hollywood characters.

Upon sharing the pictures, it was captioned: "As a fun, light lab experiment, we wanted to test the power of the new Midjourney V5 by reimagining Bollywood actors as iconic Hollywood characters."

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar was turned into Indiana Jones from the 1981 film 'Raiders of the Lost Ark', directed by Steven Spielberg.

Actor Kunal Kemmu was reimagined as the Joker from Christopher Nolan's 'The Dark Knight'.

Actor Vir Das was turned to Bilbo Baggins from JRR Tolkien's 'The Hobbit.

SOURCE-IANS

Top Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn among many others TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/26/2023 - 15:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Actor Jatin Singh Jamwal Opens up About Playing 'Tarun's Character in 'Chashni ' Says , 'My friends and family members says , "We can't Belive Tu Itna Zyada Harami type Role Play Kar Skta hai ".
MUMBAI :Actor Jatin Singh Jamwal who has recently join the new show of star plus ' Chashni ' opens up about his...
Massive set to be constructed for Salman-SRK action scene in 'Tiger 3'
MUMBAI:The makers of the upcoming actioner 'Tiger 3' will be constructing a huge set for Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan...
Karishma Sawant explains how her character changes post 'Yeh Rishta...' leap
MUMBAI: Karishma Sawant is seen as Arohi in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' (YRKKH). Recently, the show went through a...
Must Read! Kareena Kapoor Khan says after she married Saif Ali Khan, it suddenly became a ‘cool thing’
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most sought after and talented actresses we have in the...
Karan Khanna joins 'Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho'; promises to lift show to greater heights
MUMBAI: Actor Karan Khanna, who has been part of reality shows like 'Just Dance' and 'Splitsvilla', has now joined the...
Recent Stories
Massive set to be constructed for Salman-SRK action scene in 'Tiger 3'
Massive set to be constructed for Salman-SRK action scene in 'Tiger 3'

Latest Video

Related Stories
Massive set to be constructed for Salman-SRK action scene in 'Tiger 3'
Massive set to be constructed for Salman-SRK action scene in 'Tiger 3'
Kareena Kapoor Khan says after she married Saif Ali Khan
Must Read! Kareena Kapoor Khan says after she married Saif Ali Khan, it suddenly became a ‘cool thing’
Dubey
Sad Demise! Bhojpuri Actress Akansha Dubey Dies by Suicide at 25!
Adah Sharma goes on banana diet for her upcoming film 'Commando 4'
Adah Sharma goes on banana diet for her upcoming film 'Commando 4'
'Bheed' director Anubhav Sinha says such films are difficult to make
'Bheed' director Anubhav Sinha says such films are difficult to make
Showing lockdown-Partition similarities 'deeply personal
Anubhav Sinha: Showing lockdown-Partition similarities 'deeply personal'