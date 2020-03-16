SRK’s kids give out major sibling goals in this picture!

MUMBAI: Star kids are always the talk of the town. In fact, these days, the children of superstars have almost as big a fan following as their parents, and their pictures and videos go viral in no time.
Here are three such celeb kids who give us major sibling goals! Have a look.
In this beautiful, sun-kissed picture, we see the stunning Suhana Khan in a white dress, little AbRam in a cute outfit, and Aryan Khan looking like a hunk in casuals.
The picture was posted by Suhana on her newly public Insta account.
Do you like it? Tell us in the comments below!
The multicoloured outfit suits best on
Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?
Add new comment