SRK’s kids give out major sibling goals in this picture!

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Mar 2020

MUMBAI: Star kids are always the talk of the town. In fact, these days, the children of superstars have almost as big a fan following as their parents, and their pictures and videos go viral in no time.

Here are three such celeb kids who give us major sibling goals! Have a look.

In this beautiful, sun-kissed picture, we see the stunning Suhana Khan in a white dress, little AbRam in a cute outfit, and Aryan Khan looking like a hunk in casuals.

The picture was posted by Suhana on her newly public Insta account.

Do you like it? Tell us in the comments below!

