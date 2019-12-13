SRK signs his first after Zero?

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's fans have been waiting with bated breath for an announcement about his next film. In the last couple of months, there have been a lot of speculations about SRK's next movie.

However, the actor is yet to make an official announcement regarding the same. SRK recently met Malayalam filmmaker Aashiq Abu and ignited speculations. Director Aashiq Abu visited Shah Rukh Khan at his home Mannat and they had a long two-hour conversation. Also present during the meeting were producer Shaneem Zayed and writer Syam Pushkaran of Kumbalangi Nights fame.

Taking to Instagram, Aashiq Abu shared a few photos of himself with SRK from their meet today. “Thank you, @iamsrk. We love you,” he wrote alongside the photos.

Aashiq Abu is known for films like Virus, Mayaanadhi and 22 Female Kottayam. While SRK is yet to make an official announcement on the same, it is rumoured the film will go on floors by the end of 2020.