SRK was not the first choice for Main Hoon Na. Read on to who was!

MUMBAI: Farah Khan made her directorial debut with the movie Main Hoon Na starring Shah Rukh Khan in the year 2004.

The other actors were Zayed Khan , Naseeruddin Shah, and Kirron Kher. The movie turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the year and broke several records at the Indian box office.

Main Hoon Na narrated the story of the Indo-Pak conflict from a neutral point of view and in no time hit the bullseye at the box office.

As per sources, Farah had approached Hrithik Roshan to play a prominent role in Main Hoon Na, which was rejected by the latter.

Farah went through a tough time while casting the character of Laxman Prasad Sharma aka Lucky in 'Main Hoon Na'. She had approached Hrithik to be a part of the movie.

Interestingly, Main Hoon Naa could be the War actor's debut movie, but Hrithik was roped in for Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and his debut film became one of the major successes at the box office.

The actor reportedly refused Farah's film as he did not want to do a two-hero movie. Khan reportedly also thought of roping in Abhishek Bachchan and Sohail Khan, before finalizing Zayed Khan.

Farah featured in a podcast, where she discussed interesting things about her first film Main Hoon Na.

Farah revealed that it was a conscious decision to not have a Muslim antagonist in the film.

Khan also revealed that Ayesha Takia, and not Amrita, was the first choice to play tomboy Sanjana Baksh in the film. Actor Sushmita Sen also played a prominent role in Main Hoon Na.