News

SRK was not the first choice for Main Hoon Na. Read on to who was!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Feb 2020 03:48 PM

MUMBAI: Farah Khan made her directorial debut with the movie Main Hoon Na starring Shah Rukh Khan in the year 2004.

The other actors were Zayed Khan , Naseeruddin Shah, and Kirron Kher. The movie turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the year and broke several records at the Indian box office.

Main Hoon Na narrated the story of the Indo-Pak conflict from a neutral point of view and in no time hit the bullseye at the box office.

As per sources, Farah had approached Hrithik Roshan to play a prominent role in Main Hoon Na, which was rejected by the latter.

Farah went through a tough time while casting the character of Laxman Prasad Sharma aka Lucky in 'Main Hoon Na'. She had approached Hrithik to be a part of the movie.

Interestingly, Main Hoon Naa could be the War actor's debut movie, but Hrithik was roped in for Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and his debut film became one of the major successes at the box office.

The actor reportedly refused Farah's film as he did not want to do a two-hero movie. Khan reportedly also thought of roping in Abhishek Bachchan and Sohail Khan, before finalizing Zayed Khan.

Farah featured in a podcast, where she discussed interesting things about her first film Main Hoon Na.

Farah revealed that it was a conscious decision to not have a Muslim antagonist in the film.

Khan also revealed that Ayesha Takia, and not Amrita, was the first choice to play tomboy Sanjana Baksh in the film. Actor Sushmita Sen also played a prominent role in Main Hoon Na.

Tags Farah Khan Main Hoon Na Shah Rukh Khan Zayed Khan Naseeruddin Shah Kirron Kher Hrithik Roshan Laxman Prasad Sharma Ayesha Takia TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Grand Finale of Indian Idol season 11

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan actors on Indian Idol season 11 finale

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan actors on Indian Idol...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which actress' braids inspires you the most?

Drashti Dhami
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the ANUSORU DESIGN better?

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here