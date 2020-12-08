SRK was seen doing this husband duty in public; actor proves he’s the best husband

MUMBAI: When we think about happy and perfect couples in Bollywood, the names that top the list are none other than superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan. They are one of the most loved pairs in B-town and complement each other.

Their love story and real-life struggle is known to all. There are many couples who follow SRK–Gauri and look up to them.

Fans never fail to shower their love and appreciation on them and share posts of them on social media. Now, they have put up a post where SRK is doing his husband duty. His gesture has won the hearts of millions.

Have a look.

In this throwback video, SRK is helping his queen Gauri Khan by holding her dress from behind as she walks ahead. Isn't he the perfect gentleman?

Well, we look forward to seeing more of the couple in the coming days.

