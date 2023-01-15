SRK's comeback films, daughter Suhana's 'The Archies' debut nab 4 spots on IMDb list

MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film 'Pathaan' tops the Internet Movie Database IMDb's most anticipated Indian movies list for 2023.

A media statement from IMDb says that among the Indian movies with planned releases in India in 2023, these 20 were consistently the most popular with IMDb users, as determined by the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to the website worldwide throughout 2022.

'Pathan' is followed by the much-anticipated Allu Arjun movie, 'Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2', Tamil director Atlee's 'Jawan', also featuring SRK, the Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush', and 'KGF' director Prasanth Neel's 'Salaar' with Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan.

Points to note about the IMDb list of most anticipated Indian movies of 2023:

* Hindi films dominate the list with 11 titles, followed by five Tamil, three Telugu and one Kannada.

* After a hiatus of four years, Bollywood will see the comeback of its superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role with three big releases - 'Pathaan', 'Jawan', and 'Dunki' (No. 10 on list). SRK's daughter Suhana Khan is also making her debut in 2023 with the Zoya Akhtar movie 'The Archies', which has made it to No. 9 on the list.

Superstar Salman Khan also has two releases in the list - 'Tiger 3' and 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' at Nos. 11 and 12, respectively.

* 'Indian 2', at No. 16, is the sequel to the 1996 blockbuster 'Indian' (Hindustani), which will see Kamal Haasan reuniting with director Shankar.

* 'Shehzada' (No. 18), starring Kartik Aaryan, is yet another much anticipated 2023 release. It is a remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu superhit 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'. 'Bholaa' (No. 20), starring Ajay Devgn, is a remake of the 2019 Tamil movie 'Kaithi'.

Source : Ians 

