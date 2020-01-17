News

SRK's 'gold medal' AbRam wins silver, bronze at races

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Jan 2020 04:39 PM

MUMBAI: A proud father Shah Rukh Khan shared photographs of his youngest son AbRam, whom the superstar fondly called his "gold medal", after he won races.

SRK on Friday took to Twitter, where he shared a photo collage of AbRam along with the medals and and certificates.

"Day at the Races...My little ‘Gold Medal' with his Silver and Bronze wins at the races today!" Shah Rukh captioned.

SRK married Gauri in 1991, after a six-year courtship. They have a son Aryan (born 1997) and a daughter Suhana (born 2000). In 2013, they welcomed AbRam, who was born through surrogacy.

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in "Zero", where he was seen playing a dwarf. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

SOURCE: IANS


Tags > Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam, Zero, gold medal, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Special screening of BUNKER held for Indian Armed...

Special screening of BUNKER held for Indian Armed forces
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
16 Jan 2020 09:16 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vidya's life in danger I Death drama in Colors Vidya
Vidya's life in danger I Death drama in... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days