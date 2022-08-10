SRK's hilarious reply to fan waiting outside Mannat to watch the superstar

Shah Rukh Khan gave a hilarious reply to a fan who shared a picture of him standing outside the home of the Bollywood superstar, asking why the actor didn't step outside Mannat.
MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan gave a hilarious reply to a fan who shared a picture of him standing outside the home of the Bollywood superstar, asking why the actor didn't step outside Mannat.

The fan wrote, "15 minutes #AsKSRK just to thank you for the love and to spread some more fun on Saturday."

The fan later tweeted a selfie clicked outside Mannat, saying: "@iamsrk #AskSRK wait kar raha tha bahar kyu nahi aaye (I was waiting outside, why didn't you come out)?"

To this, Shah Rukh replied: "Feeling lazy want to chill in the bed yaar."

When a user asked why he always wears cargo pants, the superstar replied, "More pocketsa. more places to carry the world in my pocket!!"

The star also shared that his wife Gauri Khan's mother likes pineapple on pizza.

"Ha ha ha my mother-in-law loves it!!!"

Shah Rukh is currently awaiting the release of his film 'Pathaan' on January 25. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in key roles.

'Pathaan' is part of Aditya Chopra's 'spy universe'.

SOURCE-IANS

 

