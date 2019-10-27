News

SRK's Meer Foundation helps with treatment of 120 acid victims

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Oct 2019 01:00 PM

Mumbai : Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khans non-profit organisation Meer Foundation is currently helping with the treatment of 120 acid attack victims.

Shah Rukh Khan took to Instagram on Friday afternoon and shared a picture where he can be seen posing with acid attack victims.

"Thank u @meerfoundationofficial for the initiative of #ToGetHerTransformed and best of luck and health to the 120 ladies whose surgeries are underway. And all the docs who r helping us with this noble cause," he captioned the picture.

Meer foundation was founded by Shah Rukh in 2013 and named after his father Meer Taj Mohammed Khan. It works for the betterment of acid victims, right from taking care of their treatment to providing them jobs and other facilities. It also takes care of underprivileged children.

On the work front, the superstar has promised fans that he might announce a new film on his birthday, on November 2.

(SOURCE : IANS) 

Tags > Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan, Acid attack, Instagram, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
25 Oct 2019 08:33 PM | TellychakkarTeam
BB13 Day 26 | Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra get into a major fight over food
BB13 Day 26 | Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra get... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
25 Oct 2019 08:28 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Sonakshi to get kidnapped in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum
Sonakshi to get kidnapped in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Dipika Samson
Dipika Samson
Shalini Khanna
Shalini Khanna
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja

past seven days