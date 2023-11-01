SS Rajamouli’s RRR wins Best Original Song for ‘Naatu Naatu’ by MM Keeravani at the 80th Golden Globes

RRR was one of the biggest movies of the year 2022, coming from the South industry. It was nominated in two categories at the 80th Golden Globes, and won one of them.
Mumbai: One of the biggest hits coming from the South Industry in the recent past has been RRR, which was widely acclaimed for its cinematography and execution. The movie was nominated for the Golden Globes Awards, and finally, they have won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song. The award was bagged by composer MM Keeravani, along with singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, for their track ‘Naatu Naatu’, which was the anthem for the movie.

The Golden Globes are considered a very important event in the film industry, one of the biggest international film awards. The historical epic was also nominated in the Best Non-English Language Film category, but was not able to bag the accolade.

‘Naatu Naatu’ is a dance number featuring South Indian stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan, was competing against ‘Carolina’ by Taylor Swift from the movie ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’, ‘Ciao Papa’ from Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’, Lady Gaga’s ‘Hold My Hand’ from ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, and ‘Lift Me Up’ from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ performed by Rihanna. In the movie, Naatu Naatu is a dance-off in which the main characters, played by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, challenge the British oppressors. The song became known for its detailed and elaborate choreography and musical storytelling.

RRR gained international recognition in the US after its Hindi language version debuted on Netflix earlier in 2022. It was re-released in theatres after its initial success, which ended up becoming one of the biggest ‘sold-out screenings’ at the iconic Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. It later became a contender for many awards, grabbing five nominations at the Critics Choice Awards, along with two nods at the Globes. It has even been shortlisted for two categories at the Academy Awards (Oscars), and one category at the BAFTAs. Recently, director Rajamouli won the prestigious New York Film Critics Circle award for Best Director, and meanwhile, RRR even made it to many American critics’ top 10 lists.

Everyone is now waiting in anticipation to see whether the film will be able to bag any nominations at the prestigious Oscar awards and the BAFTAs, which will be announced on 24th January and 19th January respectively.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits : The Indian Express

