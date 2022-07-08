SS Rajamouli on 'Vikrant Rona' success: 'It takes guts ... and it paid off'

MUMBAI: One of India's top directors S S Rajamouli on Sunday congratulated actor Kichcha Sudeepa for the success of his just released film 'Vikrant Rona', saying the pre climax, which was the heart of the film, was superb.

Taking to Twitter to share his thoughts on the film with Kichcha Sudeepa, he said, "Congratulations Kichcha Sudeep on the success of 'Vikrant Rona'. It takes guts and belief to invest on such a line. You did and it paid off.

"Preclimax, the heart of the film, was superb. Couldn't see that coming and it was too good. Special mention to Guddy's friend Bhaskar."

Sudeepa responded to Rajamouli's tweet saying, "Thank you S S Rajamouli sir. Extremely honoured to hear these lines from you. A big thanks and a hug from all of us, including Bhaskar."

Rajamouli isn't the first celebrity to be impressed by the film.

Earlier, Riteish Deshmukh had tweeted, "Blockbuster Alert! The experience of #VikrantRona in 3D is beyond spectacular. A bone-chilling thriller. Gorgeously shot and directed. Kudos to the man who carries the film with unprecedented swag and in the deepest of deep baritone. Kichcha Sudeep, I am so so proud of you my brother!"

The film has been doing exceptionally well at the box office. It made over Rs 35 crore on day one itself.

Film analyst Sumit Kadel said, "'Vikrant Rona' Day-1 worldwide gross, 35 crore, makes it to Top five pan India films of the year. #KichhaSudeep."

Source: INS

