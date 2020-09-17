SSR death probe: AIIMS to submit forensic reports to CBI next week; reports will be conclusive

MUMBAI: The Sushant Singh Rajput case is becoming murkier as more and more revelations are being made every day. As we write this, three agencies are investigating the case and interrogating the key witnesses.

Now as per Republic TV, the AIIMS will be submitting the reports to the CBI by next week. The director of AIIMS has said that he hopes the reports will be conclusive.

The reports were going to be submitted today, but there is more study to be done. He also said that the reports cannot be given to the media as the matter is subjudice.

The forensic report is the most crucial evidence in the actor's case, and the CBI and AIIMS had questioned the reports submitted to them by the police, as the time of death wasn't mentioned on it.

This is going to be the biggest challenge for the AIIMS as they will have to conduct their investigation based only on the evidence given by the Mumbai Police as the body has been cremated.

As we write this, the CBI officials are in a meeting with the AIIMS panel and are studying and understanding the forensic reports.

Well, by next week, the reports will be submitted, and we will know how SSR passed away.

Let’s hope that justice is served!

( VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, REPUBLIC TV)