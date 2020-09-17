SSR death probe: Handwritten notes found at farmhouse; SSR mentions no smoking and spending time with Kriti

MUMBAI: The case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise is getting more complex as days pass by. The investigation is on in full swing, and shocking new revelations are coming to light. Now, the ED, CBI and NCB have stepped in to investigate the case.

India Today has got access to the handwritten notes of Sushant Singh Rajput. These notes were discovered by the NCB while they were searching his farmhouse.

In these notes, the actor had written about his daily schedule and what all needed to be done.

Check out some of the points mentioned in these notes.

1 Wake up at 2:30 AM. Take a shower

2. Play tennis

3. Read the script of Kedarnath

4. No smoking

5. Spend time with Kriti (according to India Today it is Kriti Sanon)

6. Notes about happiness and studying physics

7. Night routine

8. How to solve problems and how to face them

9. That he needs to speak with Mahesh and his sister Priyanka

(ALSO READ: Disha Salian death probe: Minister claims Disha had dialled 100 after the 8th June party )

These are a few things written in these pages of his diary. The diary is dates 16th April 2018.

The previous notes were submitted by the family of SSR, but these notes have been found by the NCB at his farmhouse.

The agencies will be looking into the mindset of the actor and will be probing that angle too.

The investigation is still on and we hope that the case sees a concrete lead.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: SSR’s farmhouse manager reveals that the late actor was upset with Samuel Haokip )

( VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, INDIA TODAY)