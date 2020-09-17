SSR death probe: SSR was furious with Rhea for using his money for parties, claims Pawana farmhouse manager

MUMBAI: More and more revelations are coming out from the SSR death probe. The topmost agencies are investigating the case.

Now, Republic TV spoke with Sushant's farmhouse manager, who looked after the property for over 2 years. He revealed that Showik used to always be smoking and would be intoxicated.

He claims that when he spoke to Rajat Mewati (Sushant’s former assistant), he told the manager that Rhea used to handle SSR’s expenses, and money withdrawn from SSR's accounts was used to arrange for parties.

When he came to know about Rhea’s expenses, he was furious and even spoke to the actress about it.

Rhea used to party while SSR slept downstairs. Shruti Modi started coming from July 2019. After Rhea came in, their island trips increased.

Well, the NCB is probing the parties that took place in the farmhouse and are seeking details of who all attended them.

The investigation is still on, and soon, the truth shall be out.

