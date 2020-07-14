SSR wanted to land on the moon where he purchased a piece of land; the late actor revealed he was prepared for the trip in 2024 by NASA.

MUMBAI: It’s been exactly a month since Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode. The actor, who ended his life on June 14 by allegedly hanging himself at his Bandra abode, has left everyone mourning over the irreversible loss of their friend, son, brother and favourite actor. Mumbai cops have been acting swiftly upon the suicide case. Over 30 people have recorded their statement with the police in connection with SSR’s death and it includes actor’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, good friend Mahesh Shetty, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, casting director Shanoo Sharma among many others.

Speaking about Sushant Singh Rajput, all diehard fans of the actor know how fascinated he was with space things. Not many know the actor is also a proud owner of Meade 14" LX600, it is touted to be the world's one of the most advanced telescopes. SSR had undergone training at National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for his sci-fi film, Chanda Mama Door Ke. While the picture failed to go on the floors, his love for astronomy only deepened with time. (via spotboye)

Speaking about the same, Sushant had then told Mid-day, “I had done a workshop at NASA when I went there two years ago. Those who trained me had said that if I continued for a few more weeks, I would have received a certificate of instructor. So, now, I am planning to go to Houston to complete the training. It consists of everything that you need to know about going to space, including sitting in the centrifuge.”

He further added, that he even bought a piece of land in the region of Mare Moscoviense, also called the Sea of Muscovy, on the moon in 2018. He had told Mid-day, “NASA plans to send astronauts on the Moon by 2024. I am planning to prepare myself for it, in case I get lucky .”

