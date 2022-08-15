Ssudeep Sahir opens up about playing Rajeev Bansal in Tera Yaar Hoon Main

Ssudeep Sahir opens up about playing Rajeev Bansal in Tera Yaar Hoon Main

MUMBAI: Actor Ssudeep Sahir, who was seen as Rajeev Bansal in Tera Yaar Hoon Main, says that initially he was very apprehensive about the character. But once he gave the look test, there was no looking back!

“Honestly, I was very reluctant and unsure, I wasn’t sure if I would be able to do justice to the part but Sumeet and Shashi were 100% certain that I would be able to pull it off. I gave the look test for it but before that I did some preparation to look the part and the rest is history. I’m extremely proud of the show and it’s the closest to my heart. Shashi had written the character so beautifully that I completely fell in love with Rajeev Bansal and I’m glad that the audience loved him as well. Moreover, it made me aware of what to do and what not to do to make sure that my son remains my yaar!” he says.

Ask him what was his takeaway from the role, and he says, “You learn every day, with every scene. To be honest, I enjoyed playing Rajeev Bansal more than any other character because Rajeev could do just anything , he was a common man and had the liberty to do things which a normal hero couldn’t do. As an actor I think I’ve learnt a completely new process and approach with Tera Yaar Hoon Main.”

Meanwhile, talking about his own father and his childhood, the actor says, “I had a lovely childhood, the most amazing parents and loving sisters. I wasn’t great in studies to be honest but then something happened and it really changed something inside of me for the good. I was in the 7th grade I think and I bunked school for many days. One day the school sent a letter to my parents informing me that I haven’t been attending school and if everything was okay. I can’t tell you how scared I was, didn’t know what was going to happen but to my surprise my father just hugged me, sat me down and asked me, ‘Son what do you want to do, is someone bothering you in school, is everything okay’, forget hitting me, he didn’t even scold me. I was ashamed and that day something really changed. The love and care that my father had just changed me. I started getting better in studies, started getting distinctions there on! Well he’s been my yaar. I love him and that’s what I intend to be for my son Arwaann.”

Latest Video