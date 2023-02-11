Staggering! Parineeti Chopra exuded beauty in the 'Zardosi Anarkali' set at a whopping cost of Rs. 1.56 Lakhs for her first Karwa Chauth celebration

Parineeti Chopra wore captivatingly modest outfits. With her ensemble, the newlywed actress undoubtedly raised the bar of fashion once again. However, what really drew everyone's attention to her ensemble was how extremely costly it was.
movie_image: 
Parineeti Chopra

MUMBAI: On September 24, 2023, Parineeti Chopra married Raghav Chadha, the love of her life, at the Leela Palace in Udaipur. She also released a set of photos from her first Karwa Chauth celebration, even though the pictures from her wedding festivities still dominate social media. She wore captivatingly modest outfits. With her ensemble, the newlywed actress undoubtedly raised the bar of fashion once again. However, what really drew everyone's attention to her ensemble was how extremely costly it was.

Parineeti Chopra and her husband Raghav Chadha shared a number of photos from their first Karwa Chauth celebration. She wore an amazing red-hued Anarkali suit, which included a kurta, matching pants, and a dupatta, for the lovely ceremony that followed the wedding. She accessorized her appearance with her go-to simple makeup, which consists of a crimson bindi, kohl-rimmed eyes, and nude lipstick. She was also seen showing off her pink-toned sindoor and chooda and radiating a new bride shine. She accessorized her ensemble with sparkling mules and stunning earrings.

Parineeti's Anarkali set was formed with Pure red silk, which was embellished with contrasting zardosi hand embroidery and vintage patterns throughout. The dupatta and pants also had a stylish lace border. After doing a little investigation of the popular news portal discovered that Parineeti's ensemble, which costs an incredible Rs. 1,56,800, was created by renowned designer Mrunalini Rao.

On October 24, 2023, one month after Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's marriage, their official Instagram handle shared an unseen video from their pre-wedding ceremonies. In the film, we were given a glimpse of Parineeti's chooda ritual, during which her relatives adorned her hands with traditional bangles. She looked lovely for the wedding wearing a yellow-colored outfit with two dupattas; one sheer to wear as a veil on her head and the other multicolored to tuck into her shoulders. To finish off her look, she also selected gentle makeup and soft, curling hair.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywoodshaadis

