Star kids who are ruling social media!

MUMBAI: 2019 saw a host of star kids in Bollywood. But there a line up of next generation of young stars who are yet to mark their debut. Even though they are not being officially launched, they manage to steal the limelight with the help of social media. They are very popular on already have thousands of followers. From Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan to Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, we bring you the next-gen of Bollywood, who are ruling social media with their stunning pictures.



Aryan Khan



Shah Rukh Khan might be the 'King of Romance' in Bollywood, but his son is undoubtedly the 'King of social media'. The star-kid often rules headlines for the pictures that he posts on his social media handle. If you scroll through his page, you will notice that he is a spitting image of dad SRK. His profile is full of selfies and glimpses of his fun time with friends. He shares a lot of pictures with his younger brother AbRam and mom Gauri Khan. Just like his father, Aryan too is fond of clicking selfies. This young champ is party animal and shares pictures with his friends as he parties with them.



Ira Khan



Aamir Khan’s children from his first wife, Ira and Junaid are all grown up and fans are eagerly waiting to know if they too will be making their foray into showbiz. His daughter Ira is quite an internet sensation and shares some breathtaking pictures. Her photos prove that she already made her mark on the internet and enjoys a huge fan following. The young diva is quite social about her life and shares posts on what s happening in her life, be it her work out posts or venturing in theatrical production. A few days back, she shared some sizzling pictures from her first photoshoot. The star kid can be seen flaunting her fit physique and her impeccable Fashion sense.



Aaliyah Kashyap





Daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Aaliyah is an avid social media user. The star kid is globetrotter and her profile us full of vacation pictures. She is a beach bum and shares pictures from her beach getaways. She is her papa's little princess often posts adorable pictures with him. She is a tattoo maniac and often flaunts them through social media posts. She is friends with Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor.



Ahaan Pandey



Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey's nephew Ahaan Panday is the new star kid on the block. This 18-year-old bears a striking resemblance to Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. Ahaan is a social media celebrity in his own right; his social media is filled with funny videos and lots of drool-worthy pictures. With such good looks and personality, looks like Ahaan's pictures on social media is something to look out for!



Krishna Shroff





Sister of Tiger Shroff, Krishna Shroff is an avid social media user. The star kid is recently making headlines for her relationship with Eban Hyams. She made her relationship Insta official by sharing cosy pictures with her beau. Krishna is an entrepreneur while her beau Eban is an Australian basketball player. Apart from their lovey-dovey pictures, her profile is full of work out pictures and videos. Her posts prove that she is a beach baby and shares bikini-clad pictures very often.



(Source: Times of India)