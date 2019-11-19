Star Screen Awards 2019: These Nach Baliye contestants to perform; Shahid, Kartik, and Varun to host

MUMBAI: The popular Star Screen Awards will soon return on Star Plus to enthrall viewers.

TellyChakkar brings you all the exclusive updates on the award function!

According to our sources, the event will be hosted by Bollywood hunks Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, and Varun Sharma.

The night will witness sizzling performances by Bollywood divas Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, and Nora Fatehi. The actresses will surely set the stage on fire with their oomph factor.

Moreover, the very talented Shahid Kapoor, Hritik Roshan, and Kartik Aaryan will leave the audience spellbound with their dance performances.

Well, the entertainment doesn’t end here. We hear that Nach Baliye 9 contestants Shantanu Maheshwari and Nataša Stanković and winners Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary will also set the stage ablaze.

How excited are you to watch Star Screen Awards 2019? Hit the comments section below.