STAR IN THE MAKING? Will Tadap repeat the success for Ahan Pandey of what Heropanti did for Tiger Shroff?

MUMBAI: Seven years ago, Sajid Nadiadwala launched the son of one of India’s most loved stars from the ’80s and ’90s, Jackie Shroff. With Heropanti, Sajid gave two newcomers to Bollywood who took the industry by storm-Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. Today both of them are bonafide superstars, but Tiger booked his place as the action superstar of the Hindi film industry with just his arrival.

Now, 7 years later, Sajid is again set to launch another actor, who is again a son of one of India’s most loved actors, Suniel Shetty. With the trailer launch of Tadap, Sajid has given Ahan Shetty to the film industry. And going by the looks of the trailer, there is a lot of action involved in the film.

It’s just been a few hours since the trailer’s release, but the audience has been lapping up on the action-packed performance of Ahan which is looking really promising. The young actor possesses the same intensity in his eyes that his father did on screen, and it will be no surprise if he emerges as the next superstar. His presence on screen is magnetic and the action scenes look thrilling.

Even the stars seem to be in his favours. There are a lot of similarities between the debut of Tiger and Ahan. Both sons of ’80s superstars, both backed and launched by Sajid and both their first films are love stories packed with action. All that is left is for us to wait and see if the history repeats itself.

Tadap is a remake of the Telugu film RX 100 and features Ahan opposite Student Of The Year 2 debutante Tara Sutaria. It is all set to hit the theatres on December 3, 2021.

