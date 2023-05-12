Startling! War 2: Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr’s film to NOT have Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s cameo; Deets inside!

Hrithik

MUMBAI: The audience responded quite favorably to Salman Khan's cameo as Tiger in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan as it was fresh. The viewers had déjà vu when the same was done in Tiger 3 using a similar way, and their reactions were varied. The popular news portal has discovered that Aditya Chopra has learned a lot from Tiger 3, and he has made the decision to handle his Spy Universe far more responsibly moving ahead.

A trade source told to a news portal, "Tiger in Pathaan was a novelty and happened organically. Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma tried to create another scenario in the screenplay of Tiger 3 and the scenario was not as organic as it should have been for a superstar cameo. It's a lesson learned and the maverick producer has decided to work on his universe plans more seriously."

After receiving criticism from other professionals in the industry over cameos that seemed like gimmicks, Aditya Chopra decided to limit the use of cameos to times when the screenplay calls for them. A source added, "Initially, there were plans to bring in Tiger and Pathaan in War 2. But now, it's going to be a pure Hrithik Roshan and NTR JR. film with no cameos from Tiger and Pathaan in the narrative. War 2 is a story-driven action film and there is no space for gimmicks in this Ayan Mukerji film."

War 2 is currently in production and is expected to hit theaters around the Independence Day 2025 weekend. Ayan Mukerji is the film's director, while Kiara Advani plays the lead. After Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3, this will be the sixth movie in the YRF Spy Universe.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywood Hungama

