Stay indoors to fight battle against COVID-19: Sonu Nigam

MUMBAI: Renowned Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam, who was born in Faridabad in Haryana, on Sunday appealed to the people to stay indoors to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He saluted the hard work of the doctors and police personnel during the crisis.

In a video message, he said he was born in Haryana and has fond childhood memories of the state. He said today the whole world is fighting the battle against the virus and India is also a part of it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar are making a lot of efforts.

He sought people cooperation as it is a big pandemic and controlling it at an initial stage will be an achievement.

Expressing gratitude to those associated with the fight against COVID-19, he said, "Today we have realized the importance of these people who are serving without bothering about their lives."