Strange! Nupur Shikhare seen jogging before his wedding, deets inside

MUMBAI: A lot of happiness has entered in the life of Ira Khan as she has found the love of her life, Nupur Shikhare and is going to marry him today.

Earlier, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan got engaged to the love of her life Nupur Shikhare. The videos and pictures of the happy couple went viral and created quite a stir online. The bride-to-be looked stunning and happy in a gorgeous red gown.

Also read - Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aww! Aamir Khan learns singing for daughter’s big day; couple to have a registered marriage

We had reported about Ira Khan posting the date of their wedding but not the year of the wedding date.

However, things took a great turn as the reports came in that they will be marrying soon. Ira Khan had also shared a picture of hers with the love of her life, Nupur. The two are finally getting married and earlier, we got to see the Haldi ceremony going on where Kiran Rao had also marked her presence.

Previously today, we got to see Nupur Shikhare with his family on the big day and the pictures expressed so much happiness. Now, we got to see Nupur Shikhare, before the wedding, strangely jogging with his squad. People are quite confused by this. Let’s see the video below:

Also read - Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aww! Aamir Khan learns singing for daughter’s big day; couple to have a registered marriage

Nupur Shikhare is a fitness trainer who has trained Bollywood celebs like Sushmita Sen and Aamir Khan. Ira on the other hand made her directorial debut with stage production ‘Euripides' Medea,’ an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy Medea in 2019.

Are you excited for this wedding? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.