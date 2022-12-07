Strange! THIS is the reason Karan Johar predicts criticisms for his upcoming film starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

Karan Johar makes his comeback with his directorial venture ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles and co-starring Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in important roles

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 07/12/2022 - 21:02
movie_image: 
Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh Karan Johar

MUMBAI: Karan Johar is currently working on his upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, a ‘happy Indian family drama’ which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. KJo went on to say he is aware that the film will face criticism and added that it is good since it helps him to improve.

“I read the criticism before the praise. The praise does nothing for you, but what’s bad or what’s mediocre needs to be told. I even read what the trolls (write). I feel the more grounded I am, the more I will be able to fly," he said.

Talking about the star cast of the movie, Karan was quoted saying, “There is unabashed naach-gaana. Dharamji is a ball of love, and at 86, he is so passionate. Shabanaji is an acting institution. With Jayaji, whom I call aunty J, I feel like I have a mom on the set."

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is slated to hit theatres in February 2023.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is back with the seventh season of his popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan. The second episode will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 14.

Credit: News 18

Latest Video