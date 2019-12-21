Street Dance 3D’s Muqabla is a visual treat

MUMBAI: Street Dancer 3D features Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Prabhudheva along with several other dancers.



The trailer of the Remo D’Souza’s directorial was launched in a fun fashion in Mumbai this week and now, the first song, Muqabla is out. The song is a reprised version of Prabhudheva’s old song and it features Varun and Shraddha along with India’s King of dance in the snazziest avatar. Fans of Prabhudheva are surely in for a treat with Street Dance 3D’s song, Muqabla.



The song features Prabhu, Varun and Shraddha styling up the old number and adding more charm to it with some cool moves and formations. However, it is Prabhudheva’s iconic dance that steals the show and is worth the wait. Shraddha can be seen taking the dance floor with Prabhudheva but at the actual competition, it is Varun aka Sahej who shakes a leg with Prabhudheva and the king of dance shows him how it's done. The song's main USP is the solo dance of Prabhudheva towards the end.



Have a look.

Credits: Pinkvilla