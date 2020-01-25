Street Dancer 3D and Panga Day 1 collections: Varun Dhawan starrer film earns 10-11 crore; Kangana Ranaut manages with 2-2.50 crore

MUMBAI: As reported earlier, Kangana Ranaut's 'Panga' had a bad start as compared to Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer, 'Street Dancer 3D'. As per the report in Box Office India, 'Street Dancer 3D' has had a fair start of around 20% which is reported to be more than Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. But the dance film has failed to surpass the period drama in Maharashtra.

Now, according to the latest report in Box Office India.com, 'Street Dancer 3' has an average first-day collection of around Rs. 10-11 crore nett while 'Panga' has a poor start with managing just Rs. 2-2.50 crore.

The total collection for this Kangana Ranaut's sports drama is even lower than Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak'.

Though social media is abuzz with praises for both the films, the box office numbers narrates a different story. Moreover, growth in the collection for 'Street Dancer 3D' is expected over the weekend and for 'Panga', even if the collection doubles on Saturday, it would reach Rs. 4 crore nett which is again lower than Kangana's previous release, 'Judgemental Hai Kya.

As per the report in Box office India, films like Panga fail to earn good numbers because of its poor reach. While a previous report suggests that 'Street Dancer 3D' could have done better business if it was named ABCD 3.

Helmed by Remo D'Souza, Street Dancer 3D features Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva in the leads while Ashwiny Tiwari Iyers' 'Panga' features Kangana Ranaut, Neena Gupta, Richa Chaddha and others.

SOURCE – E TIMES