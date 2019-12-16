Street Dancer 3D: Latest poster featuring Nora Fatehi out

MUMBAI: Nora Fatehi with her dancing talent has always amazed her fans. The 'Dilbar' girl has set a benchmark for herself when it comes to showing off her dance moves. The lady is now all set to treat her fans with some more surprises with Remo D'Souza's dance drama, 'Street Dancer 3D', which is the third instalment of his 'ABCD' franchise.



The film that features Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the leads is set to hit the theatres soon, and the makers are releasing engaging posters of the film. After revealing Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's looks, the makers have now released its third poster that features Nora Fatehi. Nora in the poster looks extremely promising in her character and looks no less than a professional dancer from a dancing troupe.



Have a look.