News

Street Dancer 3D: Prabhu Deva gives Michael Jackson vibes in first look

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Dec 2019 08:34 PM

 

MUMBAI: After Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, ace dancer Prabhu Deva shared a poster of his upcoming dance-drama 'Street Dancer 3'. The actor who is loved for his impeccable dance skills can be seen giving Michael Jackson vibes with his look.

In the poster shared on Twitter, Prabhu looks lean and battle-ready, donning a layered outfit with joggers, t-shirt and a long jacket, paired with a hat. The poster was captioned as, “Rhythm is in his DNA. Directed by Remo D'Souza, Street Dancer 3D is a dance film which also stars Nora Fatehi, Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal and Puneet Pathak, among others.

When Street Dancer 3D was initially announced, it was believed to be the next installment of the ABCD franchise. However, the makers revealed that it was a different film altogether.

Street Dancer 3D has been shot in Amritsar, London, Mumbai and Dubai. The last schedule of the film was shot in July this year.

Check out the look below : 

 

 

Tags > Street Dancer 3D, Prabhu Deva, Michael Jackson, Nora Fatehi, Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal and Puneet Pathak, TellyChakkar,

past seven days