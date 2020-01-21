Street Dancer 3D promises an exhilarating dance and music experience

MUMBAI: Indian cinema is well known globally for its films comprising dance and music that add flavour to any movie. Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D will give you exhilarating dance and music, which will make you want to tap your foot or start humming a song instantly.

Being India's biggest dance film, producer Bhushan Kumar and director Remo D'Souza worked for months to get the best it. The promos and songs released till date have already not only connected the nation together but also reached audiences worldwide.

The universal language of music connects Indian film fans across the globe, and music is the backbone of Street Dancer 3D. The music of the film has already garnered a lot of eyeballs for the stunning songs and exceptional dance moves by all the actors. When a dance film gets complemented with the best of the music, the excitement for it rises even higher.

The music album is a mix of originals and recreations with unique choreography. A R Rahman's hit Muqabla, recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, brought back our very own Prabhu Deva, who got the entire nation to do the hook step. The Badshah-composed Garmi raised the heat with Varun and Nora Fatehi grooving to the beats.

With Tanishk Bagchi's recreated version Illegal Weapon 2.0, Shraddha surprised her fans with killer dance moves. To bring calmness in a complete dance album is soulful song 'Dua Karo' by Sachin-Jigar.

The recent release Lagdi Lahore Di, composed by Sachin-Jigar and Guru Randhawa, created curiosity amongst the audiences to hear and see more from the film. Music of the album is composed by Sachin-Jigar, Tanishk Bagchi, Badshah, Guru Randhawa, Gurinder Seagal, and Harsh Upadhyay. It has got the nation dancing to their tunes.