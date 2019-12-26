Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan gets mobbed

MUMBAI: Every year, Varun Dhawan visits Mount Mary Church on the occasion of Christmas. He visited the church yesterday with Street Dancer 3D co-star Nora Fatehi. However, something unexpected happened as the actor, was mobbed by hundreds of fans. That’s right! It so happened that although Varun and Nora visited the church hiding their faces with masks but sadly, they failed to fool their fans who in no time, figured out that it was Varun and as a result, hundreds of fans gathered around the church and what resulted was a mob like situation

Clearly, Varun and his bodyguards did not anticipate such a situation and therefore, a paparazzo came in his scooter and Varun whisked away on it. In the said video, we can see Varun sitting on the scooter to escape because clearly, he is surrounded by hundreds of fans wanting to click a selfie with him.

Have a look.

Street Dancer 3D will hit the screens on Republic Day 2020, and after that, Varun will be seen in Coolie No.1.

Credits: Pinkvilla