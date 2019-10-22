News

Street Dancer’s Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor look stylish in black; check photos

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Oct 2019 08:23 PM

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, who were seen in the film ABCD 2, rocked black coloured outfit in style.

The two, who will be next seen in Street Dancer, were spotted donning black outfit, and they looked stylish. Shraddha was stepping out for a workout session, while Varun was heading to a dubbing studio and both the actors look all charged up and stylish. Those who love black will certainly get some style tips from the actors.

Shraddha arrived pulling off an all-black look as she wore a black t-shirt and a pair of faux leather pants. The actress looked super sassy and trendy as she carried a matching black bag and wore a pair of white sports shoes. Shraddha also flaunted a pair of black aviators that added to her look. On the other hand, Varun too, came wearing a striped black t-shirt with blue jeans and aqua blue slippers. He wore a pair of two-toned shades and gave us a glimpse of his dapper style.

Tags > Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, stylish look, Photos, Black, Bollywood

