Street Dancer: Shraddha Kapoor sizzles in this new poster

MUMBAI: Street Dancer 3D, directed by Remo D’Souza, will see Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana, Dharmesh, Punit J Pathak, and others. It will hit the screens on January 24, 2020.

The makers have been teasing the fans with the first look of Varun and Shraddha from the film. Today, Shraddha’s look from the film was released, and in the poster, Shraddha Kapoor nailed her uber chic look as she sported kohl eyes and poker straight hair. She is seen wearing black shorts and a neon green bralette paired with fishnet leggings and boots.

Have a look.

The shooting of the film kick-started in Punjab. Later, the cast and the crew shot in Dubai, London, and Mumbai.

We can't wait for this one to hit the theatres.

