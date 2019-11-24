News

Stunner nominee for ‘Best Actress’ Radhika Apte kickstarts her journey at the International Emmy Awards 2019; looks gorg!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Nov 2019

MUMBAI: Popularly hailed as the Indie star, Radhika Apte recently received an International Emmys nomination in the category of ‘Best Actress’ for her performance in Lust Stories and well, kickstarting her journey at the coveted awards, looking absolutely stunning while she attends the opening night of the do!

Giving a glimpse of her first look from the awards to the fans who are absolutely rooting for their favourite actress, Radhika shared her first “Opening Night” look. Looking absolutely drop-dead gorgeous in a charcoal and black-hued ruffled-sequined sartorial pick with her hair tied back in a bun. She kept her make up naturally dewed with a pop of statement diamond-drop earrings to accessorize.

The fans are excited as we will get to see the many beautiful looks from Radhika where she graces the event. More so, with Radhika pinning the nation on the global map, the fans are proud and extremely delighted to see ‘Indie star’ ace it!

The actress is known for being one of the most versatile actresses in Bollywood and this nomination is another feather in the cap for her after her movies 'Andhadhun' and 'Padman' also recently won National awards.

In the international space, the actress will be seen in a role where she will be essaying the role of a Spy. Based on real incidents from World War II, this film will see the Andhadhun star playing the role of Noor Inayat Khan aka Nora Baker who was the first female wireless operator to parachute into Nazi-occupied France to help the French resistance.

Radhika Apte will be next seen in the film ‘Raat Akeli Hai’ alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui for which the actress has already finished the first schedule shoot in Lucknow. Fans can’t wait to see what she has to offer with these new exciting projects and roles. With everything on a roll, we are totally rooting for Radhika to shine at the Emmys!

