Stunning! Actress Malavika Mohanan shares mesmerizing pictures from her Maldives vacation

MUMBAI: Actress Malavika Mohanan has been raising the temperature with her bold pictures and videos. The actress surely knows how to keep her fans guessing what next she is going to put on her social media account. Malavika is currently on a vacation in the Maldives where she has been sharing the videos and pictures.

Taking to her social media handle, the actress shared her hot bikini pictures. In the pictures, she was seen wearing a yellow bikini matched with a white hat while relaxing near the beach. She captioned the pictures as Always been more of a mountain person, but never too late to start exploring maybe.

In one of the videos the actress shared, she was seen wearing a hot animal print top matched with a blue short. The actress was seen enjoying her vacation to the fullest as she shows the complete view of her stay in the beach country of the Maldives.

On the work front, Malavika Mohanan will be making her Bollywood debut with the Yudra. She will be sharing screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is created and directed by Ravi Wu Diawa. The film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. The film is slated to release at the end of this year. Other than Yudra, the actress will be seen in the film Maaran. She will be seen co-starring with Dhanush. It is directed by Karthick Naren and produced by TG Thyagarajan, Sendhil Thyagarajan, and Arjun Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films. The film will also see actors Samuthirakani, Smruthi Venkat, Krishnakumar Balasubramanian, and Mahendran in pivotal roles.

