Stunning! Bollywood actresses in their 40s who can give younger heroines a run for their money

MUMBAI :Disha Patani, Shraddha Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and many young actresses have grabbed the attention of the audiences with their amazing looks. But, then we have actresses who ruled the silver screens in the 90s and early 2000, and they still look so stunning that they can give younger actresses a run for their money.

So, today, let's look at the list of actresses who are in their 40s but can surely give tough competition to younger actresses...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

We surely have to start the list with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She is 49 years old but still looks super stunning and can make men go weak in their knees.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

One more actress who looks amazing in her 40s is Kareena Kapoor Khan. She is 42 but doesn't look a year older than 30.

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji is the OG queen of Bollywood and even at 44, she looks stunning. Clearly, Rani can give the younger actresses a run for their money.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty is one of the fittest actresses we have in the industry. She looks amazing even at the age of 47.

Malaika Arora

There's no doubt that Malaika Arora is one of the hottest actresses we have in B-Town. She is 49 years old and she clearly knows how to slay.

