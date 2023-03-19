Stunning! Bollywood actresses in their 40s who can give younger heroines a run for their money

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Kareena Kapoor Khan, here's a list of Bollywood actresses in their 40s who can give tough competition to younger actresses in the industry.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/19/2023 - 11:37
movie_image: 
Bollywood actresses

MUMBAI :Disha Patani, Shraddha Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and many young actresses have grabbed the attention of the audiences with their amazing looks. But, then we have actresses who ruled the silver screens in the 90s and early 2000, and they still look so stunning that they can give younger actresses a run for their money.

So, today, let's look at the list of actresses who are in their 40s but can surely give tough competition to younger actresses...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

We surely have to start the list with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She is 49 years old but still looks super stunning and can make men go weak in their knees.

Also Read:  Class actress Anjali Sivaraman on being called the lookalike of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, “I feel flattered” – Exclusive

Kareena Kapoor Khan

One more actress who looks amazing in her 40s is Kareena Kapoor Khan. She is 42 but doesn't look a year older than 30.

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji is the OG queen of Bollywood and even at 44, she looks stunning. Clearly, Rani can give the younger actresses a run for their money.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty is one of the fittest actresses we have in the industry. She looks amazing even at the age of 47.

Also Read:  Netizens support Shilpa Shetty, say, “fans needs to draw a line when they meet a celebrity”

Malaika Arora

There's no doubt that Malaika Arora is one of the hottest actresses we have in B-Town. She is 49 years old and she clearly knows how to slay.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

 

Rani Mukerji Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Malaika Arora Shilpa Shetty Kareena Kapoor Khan Disha Patani Shraddha Kapoor Janhvi Kapoor Sara Ali Khan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/19/2023 - 11:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Vikrant Massey did not anticipate Sara to be a 'receptive' actor
MUMBAI : Actor Vikrant Massey, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming film 'Gaslight', shared that...
'Very soon will see you at Yash Raj recording studio': Rani Mukerji tells 'Indian Idol 13' contestant
MUMBAI : Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji, who will be seen as a celebrity guest on the singing reality show, 'Indian...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimnayu tries to convince Akshara; latter is adamant
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with each passing day. The show...
Stunning! Bollywood actresses in their 40s who can give younger heroines a run for their money
MUMBAI :Disha Patani, Shraddha Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and many young actresses have grabbed the...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Sahiba in a dilemma about the next rasam
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Recent Stories
Bollywood actresses
Stunning! Bollywood actresses in their 40s who can give younger heroines a run for their money

Latest Video

Related Stories
Swapnil Joshi says, “There’s nothing stopping me from doing a Hindi film” – Exclusive
Swapnil Joshi says, “There’s nothing stopping me from doing a Hindi film” – Exclusive
My only aim in life is to kill Salman Khan he is the most arrogant actor says Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
My only aim in life is to kill Salman Khan he is the most arrogant actor says Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
Shocking! Nupur Sanon made a shocking Revelation about her sister Kriti Sanon and Prabhas's relationship
Shocking! Nupur Sanon made a shocking Revelation about her sister Kriti Sanon and Prabhas's relationship
What? Ranbir Kapoor criticizes Uorfi Javed’s outfit, Calls it ‘Bad Taste’!
What? Ranbir Kapoor criticizes Uorfi Javed’s outfit, Calls it ‘Bad Taste’!
What! SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Junior NTR had to pay to this shocking amount to be the part of Oscars
What! SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Junior NTR had to pay to this shocking amount to be the part of Oscars
WOW! Bollywood celebrities who got married in their house
WOW! Bollywood celebrities who got married in their house