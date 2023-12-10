Stunning! Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan's remarkable feat of shooting an 8-minute, single-take war sequence for Kabir Khan's directorial film

MUMBAI: With Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Kartik Aaryan launched his acting career, going on to become one of Bollywood's most popular actors. His portrayal as Chandu Champion in Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion has to be one of his most eagerly anticipated movies. There have recently been updates on an 8-minute single-take war scene from the movie.

For a while now, Kartik Aaryan has been filming the sports drama Chandu Champion with Kabir Khan. Kartik and the crew planned an astounding 8-minute long one-take war sequence for the second schedule of the movie. The location of the filming was 9000 feet above sea level. The picture was apparently filmed in Jammu and Kashmir's stunning Aru Valley and is said to be from a 1965 conflict in the narrative. The group had erected a sizable army camp there. The cast of the movie, which also included Kartik, Vijay Raaz, and Bhuvan Arora, had a demanding five-day rehearsal before the filming. The sixth day saw the execution of the plan.

The actor wrote about it on his Instagram profile. He stated, "This 8-minute-long single-shot war scene turned out to be the most challenging, spectacular and yes, difficult but also the most memorable shot of my acting career. Thank you @kabirkhankk sir for giving me a memory to cherish for a lifetime. #ChanduChampion #SajidNadiadwala @wardakhannadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson"

Chandu Champion has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and directed by Kabir Khan. The movie is based on the life of freestyle swimmer Murlikant Petkar, the first Indian to win a gold medal at the Paralympics. The team left for Kashmir in September to begin the next schedule after ending their London tour in August. In 2024, Chandu Champion will be made available. Also being discussed are Kartik's roles in Aashiqui 3 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

