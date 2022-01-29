STUNNING! Emraan Hashmi breaks the internet with his beefed-up body

MUMBAI: Emraan Hashmi has been gearing up for this next movie Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. The actor has been hitting the gym where he was seen beefing up for his character. He has been sharing his pictures and videos while doing exercise at the gym. On Saturday, the actor took to his social media handle, where he shared yet another picture from his gym.

Taking to his social media account, Emraan Hashmi shared a picture in which his beefed body can be seen. In the picture, Emraan was seen posing while showing his muscles after doing his hands workout. He was seen in a black gym west and a black cap. He captioned the picture as I swear.. I ain’t flexing.

Soon the picture went viral on the internet and his fans started commenting on it. One fan wrote, Emraan bhai.. @therealemraan MashaAllah..hope bhai next film me Shirtless scene denge. A fan commented on his post as Lover boy ab body builder ho gya. A user wrote, What a transformation Bhai. One another user wrote Bhai aapko pata nahi lekin jab aapka post aata hai to din ban jaata hai ham emraanians ka. Finally one of his fans commented, Lagta hai tiger 3 me salman khan boht pitne waka hai.

On the work front, Emraan Hashmi was last seen in the movies Mumbai Saga and Chehre. The actor will be next seen in the movie Tiger 3 where he will be sharing the screen with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Apart from this film, he will also be seen in the movie Selfiee with Akshay Kumar. The film will be produced by Dharma Production and directed by Raj Mehta.

