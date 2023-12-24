Stunning! Hasseen Dillruba 2: Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Kaushal, and Kanika Dhillon shared a few stills from the wrap-up party; Check out PICs here!

MUMBAI : Taapsee Pannu has had a successful year in the year 2023. As she eagerly awaits the release of her much-awaited movie Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan, the actress has concluded filming for the Haseen Dillruba sequel. She recently attended the film's wrap-up celebration with Sunny Kaushal and Vikrant Massey, her co-stars. Kanika Dhillon, who was present at the gathering, is the writer of the movie Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. Producer Anand L Rai hosted the celebration.

On social media, Kanika posted a few stills from the wrap party with the caption, “And it’s time to celebrate wrap of this beautiful film with all these beautiful people! #phiraayihasseendillruba ! As a writer and Co producer my heart is full- thank u @aanandlrai #bhushankumar for being great collaborators! Big love to my haseendilruba @taapsee – it’s a special year for both of us!! @vikrantmassey ur talent shines like no other- can’t wait to see more of u on screen! @sunsunnykhez well outstanding is an understatement! Watching u perform in this film is a delight!! @jaypraddesai – our director welcome to the world of haseen dilruba with ur own cool swag! @rajshekharis thank u for the beautiful words. @cypplofficial @tseries.official.”

It's interesting to note that the dynamic duo of Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon worked together on the highly anticipated Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan, which is scheduled for release on December 21.

Kanika Dhillon wrote the screenplay for Haseen Dillruba, directed by Vinil Mathew. Harshvardhan Rane has a significant role in the movie as well in the first part. The primary subject of the story was the murder of Rani's (Taapsee Pannu) husband. Haseen Dilruba was one of the most-watched Hindi movies on Netflix in 2021, despite the film's unfavorable reviews. The thriller also took home the Best Actor and Best Story Filmfare Awards.

In Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan, the actress will also be seen, in addition to Dunki and Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.

