STUNNING! Inside Pictures of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s new lovenest

MUMBAI: Newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will reportedly shift to their new sea-facing house which is located in Juhu, Mumbai. The two tied the knot on Thursday at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.

Since the time Anushka Sharma has confirmed that the newlywed couple will be her new neighbors, fans of both wanted to know more about their new sea-facing flat. The pictures and videos of Raj Mahal have been going viral on social media platforms. And the fans are stunned to see their new house.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have rented the flat for the next five years. If the reports are to be believed the couple will pay around 8 lakhs per month as rent for their new house.

The couple’s new flat is on the eighth floor of Raj Mahal. The apartment is more than 5000 sq ft and is rented at Rs 8 lakh a month along with Rs 1.75 crore deposit.

The apartment has four bedrooms with a beautiful sea view. The house includes a lavish living room, a dining area, a puja room, six washrooms, two servant rooms, and huge bedrooms.

The apartment also gives special access to Juhu beach, a terrace swimming pool, and a patio. The building has a well-furnished gym.

