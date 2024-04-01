Stunning! Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's captivating wedding photos released, Creates a buzz on the internet

MUMBAI: Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, a famous couple, looked stunning as they posed for photos at their Mumbai wedding venue. Ira looked stunning in a traditional dress of light pink and blue, and her husband Nupur matched her with a blue kurta. While they posed for photos, the couple couldn't stop smiling.

On January 3, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare tied the knot in a private ceremony at Mumbai's Taj Hotel in front of their loved ones. Aamir and his ex-wives Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta were present during the wedding. At the same hotel, a reception was held after the ceremony.

Ira's father, Aamir Khan, greeted guests at the wedding wearing a safa (turban) and dhoti-kurta. The newlyweds' families posed for a picture. Kiran Rao, Pritam Shikhare, Ira Khan, Junaid Khan, Nupur Shikhare, Azad, Reena Dutt, and Aamir Khan were among those present. At their registry, the Khan family had an amazing experience. On January 8, Ira and Nupur will tie the knot in style in Udaipur. The pair is about to travel to Udaipur with their family. Later on, they would also throw a reception for their industry friends.

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are married now! Post the registry, the couple made their first appearance, holding each other close.

Ahead of the wedding, pre-wedding festivities were recently kicked off in Mumbai. According to sources, Aamir personally made calls to his friends and peers in B-town to grace the wedding and bless the couple.

Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta had a daughter named Ira. In 2022, Ira engaged to Nupur in an intimate ceremony. Concerning work, Ira directed a theatrical version of Euripides' Medea for her directorial debut, and Nupur Shikhare is a celebrity fitness trainer who has worked with Aamir Khan, Sushmita Sen, and numerous other celebrities. The couple first crossed paths during the COVID-19 lockdown when Nupur was guiding Aamir’s fitness journey, and Ira, his daughter, was staying with her father.

