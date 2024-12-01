Stunning! Ira Khan's wedding extravaganza: From the Stunning wedding dress to Nupur Shikhare's 'Running' baarat

Nupur grabbed a dhol and began to celebrate as soon as he arrived at the location. Almost immediately, the video went viral and was shared everywhere. The 'Princess Jasmine' encounter with Ira Khan also went viral. Several online users commended the actress for dressing how she wanted.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 01/12/2024 - 17:47
movie_image: 
Ira Khan

MUMBAI: The wedding of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare gained widespread attention. Here are some of the most talked-about moments from their special day, including Ira Khan's "Princess Jasmine" moment and Nupur Shikhare's "running" baraat.  

Wedding of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare Who can forget Nupur Shikhare running to the final line to see his wife. This video became viral right away.

(Also read: Whoa! Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding extravaganza; the couple set for pheras in a luxurious Udaipur hotel; Details inside!

Nupur grabbed a dhol and began to celebrate as soon as he arrived at the location. Almost immediately, the video went viral and was shared everywhere.The 'Princess Jasmine' encounter with Ira Khan also went viral. Several online users commended the actress for dressing how she wanted.

A picture of Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan was snapped at the celebration. As a result of numerous internet users comparing him to Henry Cavill, he quickly gained the moniker "Indian Superman."

The celebrations swiftly shifted to Udaipur, where Ira and Nupur had prepared a ton of entertaining activities for the guests. The pictures from the Pyjama party, particularly Nupur Shikhare's lungi dance, quickly became the talk of the town.

Ira Khan was serenaded during the sangeet by Aamir Khan, his son Azad Rao, and his ex-wife Kiran Rao.Ira Khan donned a red shawl to go with her exquisite lehenga. Internet users quickly dubbed the crimson cloak the "red riding hood cape."

The couple's photos have been doing the rounds on all platforms since they first appeared.Aamir Khan, the father of the bride, led the festivities. 

Videos of Aamir Khan at the sangeet, dancing to every song, went viral.

At the winter wedding of his cousin, Imran Khan looked handsome. It was Lekha Washington who was his date for the nuptials.

It was enough to make everyone happy to see Imran at a family wedding with his rumored girlfriend. The fourth-day wedding celebration of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare in Udaipur concluded with a white wedding ceremony.

(Also read: Congratulations! Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare finally married, check out the inside pics here

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Mid Day

Aamir Khan Dhoom3 Ira Khan Agastu Foundation Reena Dutta Netherlands Nupur Shikhare Junaid Khan Euripides Greek tragedy Medea Kiran Rao Movie News Bollywood movies Bollywood stars Bollywood actors Bollywood Fashion TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 01/12/2024 - 17:47

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Manish is unaware of Abhimanyu, Akshara and Abhir's death
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Woah! Kunal leaves the house in anger as Vaani enters
MUMBAI : Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Bigg Boss Season 17 ; Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss Season 9 winner Prince Narula comes in defend of Munawar Faruqui says “ If someone is quite doesn’t mean he is wrong; he just doesn’t want to spoil someone’s character”
MUMBAI : Prince Narula is one of the most famous and successful personalities on television. He is known as the king of...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Manisha Rani and Raveen Tandon shake a leg together as the nineties actress fulfills the wish of Manisha
MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.Many celebrities have been...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Woah! Armaan and Abhira take Krish and Charu's side to help them follow their dreams
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Indian Idol Season 14 : Wow! Menuka stumps Amit Kumar with her performance he call her an “Angelic” performer
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Recent Stories
Boman
Woah! Boman Irani praises Shah Rukh Khan for not making his actors a commodity; Says ‘He likes seeing the joy on people’s faces’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Boman
Woah! Boman Irani praises Shah Rukh Khan for not making his actors a commodity; Says ‘He likes seeing the joy on people’s faces’
Ira Khan
Lol! Ira Khan shares pictures with her close friend Rahul Subramaniun as he tags it “Ex-Fiance”, check it out
Prateik Babbar
Congratulations! Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee engaged, They gear up to tie the knot soon
Aamir
Must Read! :”My feeling is like a Shehnai” Aamir Khan reacts on his daughter Ira Khan’s wedding
Adipurush
Must Read! “Adipurush makers should learn from the makers of HanuMan team” netizens react as they praise movie HanuMan and its VFX
Ustad Rashid Khan
Respectful! Ustad Rashid Khan honored with state tributes as he is laid to rest in his hometown in Uttar Pradesh