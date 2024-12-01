Stunning! Ira Khan's wedding extravaganza: From the Stunning wedding dress to Nupur Shikhare's 'Running' baarat

MUMBAI: The wedding of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare gained widespread attention. Here are some of the most talked-about moments from their special day, including Ira Khan's "Princess Jasmine" moment and Nupur Shikhare's "running" baraat.

Wedding of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare Who can forget Nupur Shikhare running to the final line to see his wife. This video became viral right away.

Nupur grabbed a dhol and began to celebrate as soon as he arrived at the location. Almost immediately, the video went viral and was shared everywhere.The 'Princess Jasmine' encounter with Ira Khan also went viral. Several online users commended the actress for dressing how she wanted.

A picture of Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan was snapped at the celebration. As a result of numerous internet users comparing him to Henry Cavill, he quickly gained the moniker "Indian Superman."

The celebrations swiftly shifted to Udaipur, where Ira and Nupur had prepared a ton of entertaining activities for the guests. The pictures from the Pyjama party, particularly Nupur Shikhare's lungi dance, quickly became the talk of the town.

Ira Khan was serenaded during the sangeet by Aamir Khan, his son Azad Rao, and his ex-wife Kiran Rao.Ira Khan donned a red shawl to go with her exquisite lehenga. Internet users quickly dubbed the crimson cloak the "red riding hood cape."

The couple's photos have been doing the rounds on all platforms since they first appeared.Aamir Khan, the father of the bride, led the festivities.

Videos of Aamir Khan at the sangeet, dancing to every song, went viral.

At the winter wedding of his cousin, Imran Khan looked handsome. It was Lekha Washington who was his date for the nuptials.

It was enough to make everyone happy to see Imran at a family wedding with his rumored girlfriend. The fourth-day wedding celebration of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare in Udaipur concluded with a white wedding ceremony.

