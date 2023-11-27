Stunning! Janhvi Kapoor gives a sneak peek into her Chennai home as old video resurfaces; Check out PICs here!

MUMBAI : The late actress Sridevi is one of the greatest actresses in Indian films. The country was startled by her sudden death. She had achieved a great deal in her life, but one of the most memorable was when she used the money she made as an actor to purchase her first house. The home is an opulent residence located in Chennai.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, her daughter, believes that her late mother's energy still influences the room's solid walls because she spends a lot of time there.

It's one of the reasons the family continues to maintain their holiday home under extreme protection, keeping the doors firmly shut from admirers, the press, and the paparazzi.

That was when producer Boney Kapoor, Sridevi's husband, decided to personally manage the renovations. Two years later, he eventually allowed his children to bring friends.

The extensive tour video that Janhvi Kapoor featured of the mansion for the well-known magazine Vogue last year has gone viral again. Viewers are met upon getting by an attractive full of various plant and tree species, where an elaborate marble bench and table are situated.

One of Jahnvi Kapoor's favorite areas in the house is the Lord Ganesha statue that is located next to the lawn.

She continues, “I remember the times I spent here with my mother so well. She wanted to make sure all the meals my father loved were ready and that the home was decorated with flowers, so she and I would depart for Chennai a day or two before he arrived. When my mother was home, you could always hear songs of AR Rahman playing inside the house".

2018 saw Janhvi Kapoor's debut in films. She most recently acted with Varun Dhawan in the film Bawaal. Reviews for the movie were not uniform. Since it portrayed battle scenes and Nazi camps in a particular way, it courted controversy. Fans and critics both praised Janhvi Kapoor's performance in the movie.

