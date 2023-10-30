Stunning! Kajal Aggarwal unveils her opulent new adobe, performs 'Griha Pravesh' puja with Family

MUMBAI: Kajal Aggarwal, the actress, moved into an opulent and incredibly elegant new home. For those who are unaware, on October 30, 2020, Kajal Aggarwal and her businessman-husband Gautam Kitchlu got married.

The incredibly in-love couple later revealed the arrival of Neil Kitchlu, their first child, on April 19, 2022. Since then, the cute family of three has captured everyone's hearts and won the internet over with each and every post.

On October 28, 2023, Kajal Aggarwal posted an array of pictures from her griha pravesh puja on Instagram. The actress moved into her new house recently with her son Neil and husband Gautam.

The three were pictured in the photos seated close to the hawan kund while the priest carried out the rites and offered mantras. There were some planters close to the glass windows and white floors with dark geometric designs in the backdrop area.

Kajal Aggarwal wore a suit with a baby pink color, a yellow salwar, and a pink dupatta. The actress skipped makeup, tying her hair up in a center parting, and accessorizing with bold earrings.

Kajal celebrated the occasion with her family and posed for some cheerful photos inside her new home. By posting photos, Kajal revealed that she and her husband, Gautam, had celebrated their Griha Pravesh puja earlier this week.

She also shared her happiness about purchasing a new home, "So many emotions while I share this with you. Had our Grah Pravesh puja earlier this week for our holy abode, a labour of love that is now our home! Feeling so blessed and our hearts are filled with immense gratitude."

